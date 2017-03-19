PACER Center to host transition workshop

PACER Center of Bloomington will host a transition planning workshop next week for parents of youth with disabilities.

“Challenging Behaviors and the Transition IEP: Making a Plan for High School and Beyond” is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at PACER Center, 8161 Normandale Blvd.

Transition planning is required for youth receiving special education services, beginning in ninth grade. The workshop will provide information for parents and transition-age youth, ages 14-21, with challenging behaviors. Participants will learn strategies to create a youth-driven plan that addresses the areas of education, employment and community involvement.

Online streaming of the workshop will also be available.

Workshop registration is available at pacer.org/workshops.

Info: 952-838-9000