Woman killed in Bloomington crash

A 24-year-old Rockford woman died in Bloomington last week following a short police pursuit of the vehicle in which she was a passenger.

Sondra Heger died following a crash involving a 2003 Saturn L200 that struck a vehicle at the intersection of American Boulevard and 34th Avenue in east Bloomington, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. March 11.

The vehicle’s driver, 27-year-old Nicholas Lowers of Blaine, was driving carelessly at a high rate of speed on eastbound American Boulevard when a Bloomington Police Department squad car attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area, running a red light at 34th Avenue and colliding with a southbound 2012 Buick Regal driven by a 26-year-old Bloomington woman, according to the state patrol report.

Lowers’ vehicle then struck a semaphore at the southeast corner of the intersection, killing Heger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, the report noted.

Lowers was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The Bloomington woman was also wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the report.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, and Lowers may face charges of criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen automobile, the state patrol noted.

No charges had been filed as of Monday morning.

