Lake coaches name all-conference Nordic skiers

Hornet girls earn 3 spots

During the 2016-17 Nordic skiing season, Lake Conference teams both lack of snow and warm weather.

However, they succeeded in the end with some high finishes in the State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Wayzata High’s boys Nordic team took second place in the state team standings behind Minneapolis Southwest, which won the title for the second straight season. Trojans juniors Luc Golin and Anders Sonnesyn finished third and fourth in state and also led their team to the Lake Conference title. Triana Willmert of the Edina High girls skiing team was the Hornets’ leader throughout the 2016-17 season. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

On the girls side, the Lake’s top performers were Renae Anderson, the Hopkins senior, and Mara McCollor, the Wayzata sophomore.

“This was a good year for Lake Conference skiing,” said Wayzata head coach Larry Myers. “There were some extremely good performances from skiers at all of the schools. One nice thing about Nordic skiing is that no one in our conference begrudges anyone else who does well.”

The attitude from all of the coaches is, “May the best team win.”

The Wayzata boys team was that team this year, and the All-Lake list reflects the Trojans’ status.

“This is the most boys we have ever had on the all-conference team; basically our whole varsity lineup,” said Myers.

In addition to Luc Golin, Sonnesyn and James Schneider, who finished 12th in the State Meet, the are four other Trojans on the all-conference list.

Eden Prairie has three skiers on the list, while Hopkins and Minnetonka have two and Edina has one.

The Lake-champion Hopkins girls have five all-conference skiers, while runner-up Eden Prairie has four and Edina and Wayzata each have three.

Boys All-Lake

Wayzata: Seniors Joshua Halverson, Daniel Urke and Alexander White, juniors Luc Golin and Anders Sonnesyn and freshmen Thomas Golin and James Schneider.

Eden Prairie: Seniors Will Claridge and Derek Dekam and junior David DeJong.

Minnetonka: Seniors Tres Green and Carter Heikkila.

Hopkins: Senior Seth Eliason and junior Logan Hoffman.

Edina: Junior Owen Gage.

Honorable Mention

Wayzata: Seniors Jack Olson and Jeremy Gilbertson and junior Erik Williams.

Eden Prairie: Senior Evan Swift and juniors Eric Wurst and Austin Morrow.

Minnetonka: Senior Evan Green and sophomores Tommy Atwood and Luke MacKinnon.

Hopkins: Junior Isaac Eng and freshmen Caleb Dunnewind and Niko Schmanski.

Edina: Seniors August Blanchett and Max Kuhs and sophomore P.J. Rubin.

Girls All-Lake

Hopkins: Seniors Renae Anderson, Sophie Dirnberger and Theresa Versen, sophomore Kaelin Jackson and seventh-grader Lauren Munger.

Eden Prairie: Seniors Brook Bratrud, Cassie Gross, Megan Manning and Taylor Paulsen.

Wayzata: Senior Jaycie Thomsen, sophomore Mara McCollor and eighth-grader Lauren McCollor.

Edina: Senior Amanda Mosborg, junior Ellen Pflaster and ninth-grader Morgan Richter.

Honorable Mention

Hopkins: Seniors Anne Ahlquist, Chance Douglass and Anna Giesting.

Eden Prairie: Seniors Kylie Arvidson and Allison Cottrell and junior Sophia Truempi.

Wayzata: Junior Anna Ingemann, sophomore Carolyn House and ninth-grader Emily Ingemann.

Edina: Senior Tate Sweeney and juniors Emily Kompelien and Abby Mans.

Minnetonka: Seniors Lauren Dahl and Jordan Schuster and junior Liz Honey.

