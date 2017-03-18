Holy Angels takes home Class 3A third-place trophy

The Holy Angels girls basketball team earned third-place in the Class 3A state girls basketball tournament with a 74-66 win over Alexandria Area March 18. The Holy Angels girls basketball team breaks the huddle before its Class 3A third-place game March 18. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Megan Thompson led the Stars with 23 points, while Destinee Oberg added 22 and freshman Kaylee Van Der Werf scored 14.

Holy Angels and Alexandria Area fought back-and-forth through the first half, as neither team was able to hold the lead for long. Alexandria was able to come out and build an early lead until Holy Angels took its first lead at 14-13 on a Thompson layup.

Holy Angels was able to take as much as a five-point lead in the first half, but the Stars led by just one point, 34-33, going into halftime.

Oberg and Thompson had 10 points apiece in the first half to lead the Stars.

Van Der Werf then guided the Stars on an 8-0 run with six quick points to put the Stars up by six point early in the second half.

Consistent offensive pressure from Oberg, Van Der Werf and Thompson helped the Stars maintain their lead, despite late pressure from Alexandria Area.

Holy Angels ended the season with a 27-4 record.

