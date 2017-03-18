Banquet honors Bloomington retail, tourism employees

The Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau presented its 21st annual Diamond Service Awards last month.

The awards were handed out during a Feb. 19 banquet. The awards recognize outstanding employees in the Bloomington tourism, hospitality and retail industries.

The following awards were presented:

Best Retail Personnel, Hanna Smith, Hard Rock Café

Best Bartender, Eden Caswell-Gapinski, Hilton Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Best Transportation Personnel, Jeff Eggert, Country Inn & Suites at Mall of America; Benito Hernandez, Homewood Suites Mall of America

Best Food Production Personnel, Jose Rojas, Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington

Best Bus/Dishwasher, Jeffrey Bakke, Hyatt Regency Bloomington

Best Hospitality Administration, Athena Lopez, JW Marriott Mall of America; Ilyssa Perez, Crayola Experience

Best Guest Relations Personnel, Amanda Ruch, Mall of America

Best Housekeeping Personnel (Full Service), Ericka Galicia, Embassy Suites Bloomington

Best Housekeeping Personnel (Limited Service), Brad Jackson, Country Inn & Suites at Mall of America

Best Engineer/Maintenance Personnel, Juan Pablo Campos, Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington

Best Hotel Guest Services (Limited Service), Rhoda Randle, Homewood Suites Mall of America

Best Hotel Guest Services (Full Service), Hayley Grimmer, Sheraton Bloomington Hotel

Best Restaurant Personnel, Kaleb Greene, TGI Friday’s Normandale

Best Hotel Restaurant Personnel, Annette Cummings, Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington

Best Banquet/Catering Personnel, Onur Turan, Radisson Blu Mall of America

The banquet also featured a presentation of the Spirit of Hospitality award to the Bloomington Police Department, which is presented to an individual or company who has made a significant contribution to the travel and hospitality industry.

Four people were inducted into the Hospitality Hall of Fame, honoring commitment and longevity in Bloomington’s tourism and hospitality industry. Inductions went to:

Jackie Ploen, human resources manager, Embassy Suites Bloomington, 37 years

Carrie Poepping, room cleaning attendant, Country Inn & Suites at Mall of America, 22 years

Michele Robidoux, banquet server, DoubleTree Bloomington, 30 years

Sai Rosser-Ichisumi, bartender, Crowne Plaza Mall of America, 30 years

The city of Bloomington awards its annual Food Safety Awards during the banquet.

Nominees were selected based upon results of the city’s 2016 health inspections and were interviewed at their establishment. The businesses were rated on food safety practices by volunteers from the city’s Food Collaborative, composed of food industry professionals. The city’s Advisory Board of Health reviewed the results and selected the award recipients in the five categories, as well as the winner of the Overall Food Safety Award, which went to Hilton Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Winners of the 16th annual awards were:

Retail Grocery Award, Sam’s Club

Limited Service and Pizza Carryout Award, Pizza Hut

Fast Food/Cafeteria Service Award, Taco Bell

Large Restaurant Award, American Girl Bistro

Full Service Hotel Award, the Hilton Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

– Compiled by Mike Hanks