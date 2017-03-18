Ballet company to present ’Coppelia’

Continental Ballet Company will present “Coppelia” during the next two weekends in Bloomington.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, March 18-26, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

“Coppelia” is the story of a dollmaker who tries to bring a beautiful doll to life. The villagers discover this, and a live girl dresses as the doll to play a trick on the dollmaker.

Two of the company’s male dancers will share the role of Frantz. Benjamin Olson will dance the role the weekend of March 18, and Wesley Rocha will dance the role the weekend of March 25. Lily Griffith will dance the role of Swanhilda both weekends.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors and students and $13 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at continentalballet.com/tickets or by calling 952-563-8562.