Richfield falls to STA in section finale

The Richfield boys basketball team was unable to complete a second-half comeback, as the Spartans fell 62-61 to St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AAA title game March 16 Jabari Atiim drives to the rim during Richfield’s 62-61 loss to St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AAA final March 16. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Senior Antonio Maddox led the Spartans with 18 points, while Emmanuel Blackshear scored 16 and Devin Wade-Henderson added 14.

The Spartans were unable to hold the lead for long in the first half, as Richfield fought to take a 5-4 lead early before St. Thomas Academy got hot on offense. St. Thomas Academy built up small leads throughout the majority of the half, before building a 34-20 lead to end the first half.

Maddox led the Spartans with 11 first-half points.

Richfield came out strong in the second half, as quick buckets by Wade-Henderson and Blackshear kick-started the Spartans’ run.

Richfield trailed by as much as 12 early in the second half before the Spartans’ defense led the team on an 15-7 run to bring the game within three points.

That’s when St. Thomas Academy fired back. Several mid-range jump shots and free throws by sophomore Jack Thompson gave the Cadets a cushion as they extended their lead.

Blackshear, Maddox and Wade-Henderson made key plays down the stretch to keep the game close, but a travelling violation on a last-second three-point attempt sealed the St. Thomas Academy victory.

Richfield ended the season with a 10-19 record.

