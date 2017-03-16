Public Notices – SOUTH DAKOTA STATE BANKING COMMISSION

Department of Labor and Regulation

DIVISION OF BANKING

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that the Director of the South Dakota Division of Banking (Director) has received an application from Cornerstone Trust Company, to establish a Trust Service Office at 4470 W. 78th St. Circle, Suite 200, Bloominton, MN 55423.

Notice is also given that, as provided in South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL) 51A-2-16, a thirty day period is provided to file a written objection or comment to this application. The comment period on this application opens on the date of this publication and will close on April 17, 2017. If you wish to submit a comment or objection to this application, please send your objection or comment in writing to the Director, no later than 5:00 PM CST on April 17, 2017, at the following address: SD Division of Banking, 1601 N. Harrison Avenue, Suite 1, Pierre, SD 57501; via email to [email protected] ; or by facsimile at 1-866-326-7504.

At the conclusion of the thirty day comment period, the Director is provided fifteen days to consider any written objections and comments, and to make a decision on the application. When the Directors decision is issued, written notice will be sent to the applicant and to any individual who submitted a comment or objection to the application within the thirty day comment period. The applicant will then have fifteen days to request a hearing before the South Dakota Banking Commission. Anyone who submitted a comment or objection to the application may apply with the Banking Commission to become a party as provided in SDCL 1-26-17.1, and request a hearing before the Commission, within the same fifteen day period. Any application to become a party must be filed within the same fifteen day period from the date of the Directors decision, and must demonstrate how the individuals interests are directly and immediately affected by the Directors decision. Any hearing before the Banking Commission will be held in conformity with SDCL 1-26.

If special accommodations are required for the disabled, please advise the Division of Banking 24 hours in advance at (605) 773-3421.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2017

/s/ Bret Afdahl

BRET AFDAHL, Executive Officer to the

South Dakota State Banking Commission-

Director of Banking, Pierre, SD 57501

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 16, 2017

662178

