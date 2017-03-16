Sports Photo: Bantams make it to state Published March 16, 2017 at 11:06 pm By Jason Olson Sports Editor Bantams make it to state Eden Prairie’s Bantam AA boys hockey team will compete for a state title in Marshall this weekend. Eden Prairie qualified for state with a strong showing at the West Region Tournament in Cottage Grove against Mounds View-Irondale (5-1 win), Eagan (7-1 win), Lakeville South (3-2 loss) and Minneapolis. Members of the squad include: Vinney Annunziato, Corey Burns, Ben Bullis, Brock Daylor, Jalen Henkel, John Mittelstadt, Canyon Pergande, Kai Stansberry, Eli Andrews, Peter Aslaskson, Carter Batchelder, Luke Busby, Jake Casey, Drew Holt, Kameron Langefels, Luke Mittelstadt, and Keegan Orth. The team is coached by Niko Kapetanovic and Jimmy McCusker. Eden Prairie faces Blaine at 5 p.m. Friday at Lockwood Rink at Red Barron Arena in Marshall. With a win, Eden Prairie will play at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Reinhart Rink and the championship game is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. on the Reinhart Rink. Other state youth hockey teams in action this weekend: Junior Gold B is at Braemar Arena in Edina. They open against Stillwater Friday at 6:50 p.m. The championship game is set for 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the South rink at Braemar. (Submitted photo)