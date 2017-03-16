Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice
Ordinance Amendment
REGARDING:
The City Council will conduct a public hearing for consideration of a Transitory Ordinance providing for the expenditure of money from the Special Revenue Fund for the following 2017 Capital Improvement Budget projects:
Major Park Maintenance Projects $ 45,000
Wood Lake Fence Repair & Tree Removal $ 5,000
Ice Arena Restroom Fixtures $ 12,000
Ice Arena Conversion to Indirect Refrigeration $ 300,000
Wood Lake Perimeter Trail Restoration $ 50,000
Wood Lake Windows and Door Frames $ 38,000
$ 450,000
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Richfield City Hall Council Chambers
6700 Portland Avenue South
QUESTIONS:
Contact Chris Regis at 612-861-9723.
HOW TO COMMENT:
Attend the meeting and you will be heard or submit written comments.
ELIZABETH VANHOOSE
City Clerk
AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
March 16, 2017
662790
http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/03/662790-1.pdf