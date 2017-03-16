Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING:

The City Council will conduct a public hearing related to the platting of property for an 88-unit housing development at 76th Street and Pillsbury Avenue.

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center, City Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS:

211 76th Street West, 7600 Pillsbury Avenue, 7608 Pillsbury Avenue, and 7644 Pillsbury Avenue

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.

QUESTIONS:

Contact Melissa Poehlman,

City Planner at 612/861-9760.

HOW TO COMMENT:

Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

March 16, 2017

