Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING:

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a request for an interim use permit to allow continued operation of a used car sales business at 6529 Penn Avenue (CarHop).

WHEN:

Monday, March 27, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center

City Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS:

6529 Penn Avenue

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.

QUESTIONS:

For more information call Matt Brillhart, Associate Planner, at 612-861-9760

HOW TO COMMENT:

Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

March 16, 2017

662783