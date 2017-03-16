Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice
REGARDING:
The Richfield City Council will conduct a public hearing and second reading of an interim ordinance (lasting one year) modifying regulations regarding temporary signs in areas affected by the 66th Street reconstruction project.
WHEN:
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Richfield Municipal Center
City Council Chambers
6700 Portland Avenue
SUBJECT ADDRESS:
Commercial properties adjacent to 66th Street between Xerxes Avenue and 16th Avenue.
QUESTIONS:
For more information call Matt Brillhart, Associate Planner, at 612-861-9760.
HOW TO COMMENT:
Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.
ELIZABETH VANHOOSE
City Clerk
AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
March 16, 2017
662779