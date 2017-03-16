Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING:

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a major amendment to the Shops at Lyndale Planned Unit Development. The proposal requests approval to demolish the former Don Pablos building and construct in its place a new 4,900 square foot building with a drive-thru for a Panera Bread restaurant.

WHEN:

Monday, March 27, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center

City Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS:

980 West 78th Street

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Please contact the Community Development Department for the legal description.

QUESTIONS:

For more information call Matt Brillhart, Associate Planner, at 612-861-9760.

HOW TO COMMENT:

Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

March 16, 2017

662775