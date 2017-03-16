Holy Angels denied chance to defend title

In a rematch of last season’s Class 3A title game, the Holy Angels girls basketball team fell 58-43 to Winona in the Class 3A state semifinal game March 16, at Williams Arena. Holy Angels head coach Dan Woods, center, strategizes with his squad during game action from earlier this season. (File photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Destinee Oberg led the Stars with 15 points, while eighth-grader Frankie Vascellaro added six points and senior Megan Thompson scored five points.

A stagnant first half on offense led to the Stars facing a 24-15 deficit after the first half. Holy Angels shot only 18.5 percent from the field (5-for-27) and missed all six of its three-point shots.

Oberg led Holy Angels with four points and seven rebounds.

The Stars’ offensive troubles continued to start the second half, despite Oberg’s efforts. Oberg scored nine points in the first 10 minutes of the second half after scoring only four in the game’s first 18 minutes, but Holy Angels’ deficit climbed to as high as 14 points.

Then, with roughly six minutes left in the game, Holy Angels began to shots from beyond the arc. Frankie Vascellaro and Thompson hit three-pointers to bring the game within 10 points with five minutes left.

Holy Angels was unable to get the lead down to single digits until the game’s final minute, however, and Winona sunk key free throws down the stretch to advance to the state title game.

Winona will go on to play top-seeded Orono in the Class 3A state title game at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Williams Arena. The Stars will play Alexandria in the Class 3A state third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Concordia Academy.

