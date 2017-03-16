Fisher, Stewart to lead ‘Walk with the Mayor’

Edina City Councilmembers Mike Fisher and Bob Stewart will lead this month’s “Walk with the Mayor” 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center.

Join them in a walk around the mall and chat about events and developments around the city. Participants should meet at Caribou Coffee in the center court of Southdale Center.

“Mike Fisher had a lot of fun getting to know residents when he led ‘Walk with the Mayor’ in January. He hopes to meet more residents on the walk around Southdale this month,” said Executive Assistant Sulekha Mohamed, who helps plan the events.

The walks are typically held at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Info: 952-826-0403