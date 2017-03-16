Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EDINA

4801 W. 50TH STREET EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PRESIDENTS AREA SEWER REHABILITATION

CONTRACT NO. ENG 17-9

BIDS CLOSE: 11:00 A.M. ON APRIL 5, 2017

SEALED BIDS will be received and opened in Conference Room A, at the Public Works and Parks Maintenance facility, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Edina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2017, to consider said bids. The following are approximate major quantities:

Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a statement thereon showing the work covered by the bid. Bids should be addressed to the Director of Engineering, City of Edina, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, Minnesota 55424, and may be mailed or submitted personally. Bids received by the Director of Engineering, either through the mail or by personal submission, after the time set for receiving them may be returned unopened.

Digital plans are available for a non-refundable fee of $20.00 at www.bolton-menk.com under Bids or at http://www.questcdn.com. Enter eBidDoc #4869284.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and accompanied by bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Edina in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of all bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.

BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL.

Debra Mangen

City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

March 16, 2017

662653

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/03/662653-1.pdf