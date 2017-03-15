Tonka, EP lead All-Lake swimming and diving team

Twenty-seven athletes have been named to the All-Lake Conference boys swimming and diving team for 2016-17, and 18 of them are from either state Class AA champion Minnetonka or state Class AA runner-up Eden Prairie.

Leading the selections is Minnetonka’s senior captain, Sam Schilling, who won four gold medals in the state meet. Another state champion from Minnetonka, Corey Lau (100-yard breaststroke), is also on the All-Lake list along with Eden Prairie’s individual state champ, Josh Withers (100-yard butterfly). Edina High’s All-Lake Conference diver Ryan Phillip took second place in 1-meter competition at the State Class AA Meet. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Minnetonka set state records in winning the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay at state. The team of Erik Gessner, Lau, John Shelstad and Schilling went 1:29.20 in the 200 medley.

Shelstad, Joe Hanson, Thomas Pederson and Schilling posted a record time of 3:01.59 in the 400 free relay. Eden Prairie earned a state-record time in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Withers, Nicholas Tullemans, Soren Dunn and Jordan Greenberg swimming 1:23.49.

Two other Lake teams placed among the state’s top 15. Edina took eighth and Wayzata finished 13th.

Edina has five all-conference selections, Wayzata has three and Hopkins rounds out the honor squad with one selection.

Minnetonka won the Lake Conference dual-meet title with a 4-0 record, while Eden Prairie was second with a 3-1 mark. A month prior to the State High School League Meet, Minnetonka captured the state True Team championship.

Eden Prairie junior Josh Withers powers toward the final wall during the Class AA 100 fly final. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

All-Lake Team

Minnetonka: Seniors Marco Conati, Joe Hanson, Corey Lau, Ethan Li and Sam Schilling, juniors Erik Gessner, Thomas Pederson, John Shelstad and Quinn Yeager and freshman Michael Shelstad.

Eden Prairie: Seniors Michael Genetti, Jordan Greenberg, Peter Hegland, Devin Murphy and Austin Pham, juniors Nicholas Tullemans and Josh Withers and freshman Soren Dunn.

Edina: Junior Ryan Phillip, sophomore Andrew Gray and freshmen Jacob Biscan, Jed Jones and Charlie Webb.

Wayzata: Senior Mason Zarns, junior Brandon Sherman and freshman Casey Stowe.

Hopkins: Junior Avery Martens-Goldman.

Honorable Mention

Minnetonka: Senior Joe Ackerson, junior Jonathan Lesage and sophomore George Thiss.

Eden Prairie: Senior Tommy Heil, junior Adam Nik and sophomore Dan Hudson.

Edina: Senior Charlie Greene, junior Nate Ruegemer and freshman Liam DeMuth.

Wayzata: Seniors Eli Greenblat and Brian Stowe and sophomore Sam Kennedy.

Hopkins: Senior Croix JoliCoeur, junior Ethan Rosenthal and eighth-grader Elliot Berman.