Section success continues for boys hoops

Chose and Andrews go for 21 and 19 against Jags

Make it nine consecutive section final appearances for Eden Prairie boys basketball in the section final.

The latest came Friday against Chaska, after this edition went to press, but the road to get there included a 72-55 win over No. 2 seed Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday in Hopkins after escaping with a 78-74 double-overtime win against No. 5 seed Minnetonka in the section opener on March 8 in Eden Prairie. Eden Prairie senior Owen Chose pumps up the home-court crowd during a 78-74 double overtime win over Minnetonka in Section 2AAAA play on March 8. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Eagles (14-12) lost junior forward Antonio Montero to a concussion during the win over the Skippers.

Last Saturday marked the second win this season over the Metro West Conference champion Jaguars who were seeded one spot above Eden Prairie. The Eagles won in Bloomington 69-60 on Jan. 10.

Eden Prairie started the section semifinal strong, building a 14-0 lead in the opening minutes as the Jags struggled to control the basketball and find open looks at the basket.

Jefferson turned the ball over five times on its opening six possessions to give the Eagles a bit of a head start on the scoreboard.

“We put it as our No. 1 game goal was the first five minutes to get ahead,” Flom said. “If we make them play catch-up, its very different.” Eden Prairie senior Will Paul, right, goes for a block on Minnetonka’s Jon Martens on Wednesday. Pahl led the Eagles with 24 points. (Photo by Mark Trockman)

Jefferson clawed its way back into the game and pulled within two points in the final moments before halftime. One of those key freshman contributors, 6-foot-4 forward Austin Andrews caught a lob pass over the top of an inside basket for two points with eight seconds on the clock. Junior guard Kyler Kluge made a heads-up play to steal the in-bounds pass, turn and fire on a fade-away jumper along the baseline with two seconds left to take the lead from two points to six points going into the locker room at halftime up 31-25.

“Give them all sorts of credit,” Flom said about Jefferson’s ability to comeback.

Eden Prairie was able to grind Jefferson down over the second half spreading the ball around the perimeter for 3-point attempts or drives inside. They made 9-of-13 3-pointers in the second half and shot nearly 80 percent from the field in the second half (14-of-18).

One key for Eden Prairie was containing 6-foot-8 center Tyler Reimersma. The Jaguars senior captain had a game-high 26 points but only one other player scored in double digits. Eden Prairie freshman Drake Dobbs, back, goes to the floor to knock away the ball on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Senior 6-foot-2 guard Owen Chose led the way with 23 points and 6-foot-4 freshman center Austin Andrews accounted for 17 points as he continues to emerge as a threat on both ends of the floor.

Fellow starting freshman, 5-10 guard Drake Dobbs continued his breakout season with eight points and Kluge had 12 points, four assists and five steals. Eden Prairie junior Kyler Kluge, left, goes hard for a layup against Jefferson’s Peter Gathje on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Senior Will Paul added six points and seven assists while 6-foot-5 freshman Connor Christensen gave the Eagles three freshmen on the floor at the same while adding two baskets for four points. Junior guard Jack Tuttle rounded out the scoring with two points.

Going from never playing a freshman to starting two in Dobbs and Andrews is a departure from the past for Flom.

“People that know, its hard for any freshmen to play at any level in high school and for those guys to play at this level in this environment against the competition they have is pretty remarkable,” the Eden Prairie coach said. “They want the ball, they’re confident and Drake was fantastic today with how active he was.”

Against Minnetonka, Eden Prairie found themselves down 12 with 12 minutes left and were able to tie the game before the Skippers went on a mini-run to push the lead back to four points with seven minutes. The Eagles took their first lead of the game with 37 seconds left.

Minnetonka had the ball with 1:10 left and a three-point lead before the Eagles defense turned them over on back-to-back possessions to take its first lead late.

In overtime, Eden Prairie made 20-of-22 in free throw attempts including 19 points in the second overtime alone, 15 by way of the charity stripe. Pahl led the way with 24 points and Andrews added 22 points, Chose added 15 points and Kluge added 11 points.

Preparing for sections

With double-digit losses and 14 wins, records can be deceiving for the team that has only eight Lake Conference games. Coach David Flom is able to schedule 18 non-conference games.

“Our record the last few years is not good but if you really look at the depth (of the schedule) we’re very competitive against the best teams,” Flom said. “The whole point is to get to this point and we’d rather lose close games against top-10 teams than beat bad teams by 30.

“With our eight games we get a lot of freedom to select, in some sense, who we play.”

Mid-to-late February, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, Flom thought they might have overdid it with the schedule this season, given they have three contributing freshmen and the team perhaps was wore down by the persistent competition.

“But, obviously its worked out to this point,” he said.

Of those eight previous section final appearances, Eden Prairie has won five times reaching state in 2016, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010. The Eagles reached the Class AAAA final in 2011.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason