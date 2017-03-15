Sports Photo: Eden Prairie Dance Team hosts All-State Published March 15, 2017 at 9:19 pm By Jason Olson Sports Editor All-state performanceEden Prairie High School was the site for the annual Minnesota Dance Team Coaches Association All-State performance on March 11. Eden Prairie Dance Team members Brooke Ericksen and Sophie Riebling (jazz) and Sydney Hanson and Ellie Kronlokken (high kick) performed with the Class AAA group alongside 280 dancers representing Class A, AA and AAA.The team received Academic All-State honors(Submitted photo)