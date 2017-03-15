Jaguars rebound after slow start but it isn’t enough

A 22-win season comes to an end for successful senior class

Bloomington Jefferson and Eden Prairie met once during the regular season on the Jaguars home floor with the Eagles coming out with a 69-60 win. Jefferson senior Tyler Riemersma powers past Eden Prairie’s Austin Andrews for two of his team-best 24 points in the first half Saturday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The teams met again on Saturday at Lingbergh Center in Hopkins for a spot in Friday’s Section 2AAAA final back in Hopkins.

Once again, it was Eden Prairie coming out on top by a 72-55 margin thanks in-part to 14-2 run to start the game on Saturday.

“Can’t fault the kids for that but praise them for regaining their composure and getting back in the game after a terrible start like that,” Jefferson coach Jeff Evens said as they had seven turnovers on offense to start the game.

Jefferson senior Tyler Riemersma helped spark a comeback over the final 8:30 of the opening half. After a steal, he fed Chris Seymore on an outlet pass. Seymore stopped inside the 3-point line for a pull-up jumper to make it 19-15 for the Eagles with 8:30 left. Jefferson senior Peter Gathje, right, reaches to knock the ball away from Eden Prairie’s Kyler Kluge during the second half of the Section 6AAAA semifinal. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Riemersma made it a two-point game, down 23-21 with 4:30 remaining in the half, after charging along the baseline for a reverse lay up after taking the pass from Seymore.

Jefferson appeared to go into halftime within a basket of the lead but that was before Eden Prairie’s 6-foot-4 freshman Austin Andrews made an inside basket followed by a head’s-up play by junior guard Kyler Kluge to steal the ball on the in-bounds pass near the baseline all within the last eight seconds of the half. Kluge took a dribble, looked up and made the swish to give the Eagles a 31-25 lead going into halftime.

“Going into the locker room it should’ve been a two point game, as it was it was a six-point lead,” Evens said.

Beyond senior-standout Owen Chose, the Eagles have used two freshmen in the lineup all season including Andrews and guard Drake Dobbs and Connor. Jefferson’s student section was loud during Saturday’s section semifinal game at Lindbergh Center in Hopkins. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Evens added: “They’re well-balanced, play well together, they’re a physical group and they defend pretty well.”

The Eagles surged ahead in the second half for 41 points, while making 14-of-18 shots from the field in the half.

Eden Prairie shot nearly 80 percent from the field in the second half after converting 13-of-30 shots in the first half. They made 4-of-5 shots from beyond the arc and were 11-of-15 from the free throw line.

Jefferson struggled with the long-range shots in the second half, making 1-of-10 3-pointers. They hit on 5-of-6 free throws in the second half after making all three in the first half. Jefferson junior Chris Seymore, right, goes for a rebound with senior teammate Tyler Riemersma on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Riemersma had a team-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds and one block. Senior forward Jack Tillotson added 10 points on 4-of-9 from the field and senior guard Joe Hird finished with five points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Reflecting on the season and the career’s of the senior class that includes Riemersma, Tillotson, Hird and Gathje, Evens added: “It’s been a fantastic season. Fantastic seniors, all the kids have been great. We go six days a week and it’s been a pleasure to go to practice each and every day because off the court these kids are just outstanding people and I’m happy to have kids have the success they did – 22 wins is not a bad season, just sorry to see the seniors leave.”

The Jaguars had 11 juniors on the roster this year including guard Mike Evens, a starter, with guards Gavin Lyons and Chris Seymore, Matt Kipper and Owen Campbell.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason