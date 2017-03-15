Holy Angels advances to state semifinals

The Holy Angels girls basketball team took a step closer to defending its Class 3A state title March 15, as it advanced to the Class 3A state semifinal game with a 64-47 win over Waseca. Holy Angels senior Megan Thompson drives up the court during game action from earlier this season. (File photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Senior Megan Thompson led the Stars with 14 points and 10 assists, while freshman kaylie Van DerWerf and junior Riley Thalhuber added nine points apiece.

The Stars began the game on a 6-0 run, but Waseca fought back to take an 8-6 lead and then an 11-8 lead.

Then Holy Angels caught fire from three-point range. Thompson, Oberg and Alex Walker hit consecutive threes to give the Stars a 20-13 lead and they would not trail for the rest of the game.

Van Der Werf hit two shots to open the half, while Thompson knocked down her second three-pointer of the game to give the Stars a 35-27 advantage. Megan Meyer hit a three pointer and Thalhuber, after an 0-for-4 start from the field, hit three consecutive shots to give the Stars a 47-35 lead with just over nine minutes left.

Holy Angels kept its foot on the gas pedal to end the game, as it did not let its lead dip below eight points for the rest of the game.

The Stars will play the winner of the DeLaSalle/No. 3-Winona at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Williams Arena.

