For March 1-7, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

March 1 – Police took a report of fraud and identity theft at 6:05 a.m. on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South. Unknown parties, possibly using a cloned credit card, removed more than $1,400 from the reporting victim’s debit account.

At approximately 3:24 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Avenue South and 68th Street East. A female was arrested for violating an order for protection, and a male was cited for driving after cancellation.

March 2 – Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault incident at 6:44 p.m. on the 6400 block of Pleasant Avenue South. A man was located and arrested.

At 8:54 p.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Lyndale Avenue South on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined that a mother and her adult daughter felt the other had been aggressive to one another. One party decided to leave for the evening.

March 3 – Criminal damage to property was reported at 10:42 a.m. on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.

At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Vincent Avenue South regarding a stolen license plate.

An officer responded to a reported shoplifting incident at 6:23 p.m. on the 6500 block of Richfield Parkway. The theft amount was $80, and the suspects were not located.

A driver was arrested for multiple felony warrants, an open bottle violation and displaying tabs of another vehicle following a traffic stop at 8:52 p.m. at 71st Street East and Cedar Avenue South. A passenger was also cited for drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a report of aggravated assault and armed robbery at 9:32 p.m. at 67th Street East and Cedar Avenue South. The victims reported an unknown male suspect maced them, used a bat and may have had a gun when he stole their wallets containing $130.

March 4 – A male was arrested for having outstanding warrants and cited for providing false information to police officers at 12:25 p.m. on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. Officers had responded to this location on a report that three suspicious people had been seen pulling on a trailer door and looking into vehicles.

At 4:59 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 77th Street East on a report of terroristic threats. The victim reported receiving threatening messages and pictures on his cellphone from an unknown person demanding $1,000.

March 5 – Officers responded to the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South at 1:21 a.m. on a report of terroristic threats. The victim reported a male threatened to kill her and her family.

It was reported at 2:14 p.m. on the 2700 block of 66th Street West that an unknown person stole a cellphone, valued at $900.

March 6 – Third-degree criminal sexual conduct was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South at 3:04 p.m.

An officer discovered a suspicious vehicle at 4:28 p.m. on the 7000 block of 12th Avenue South. One male passenger was issued a citation for providing false information to police and was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Officers responded to a vehicle theft at 9:09 p.m. on the 6400 block of Lyndale Avenue South. The victim said a laptop and iPad valued at $2,300 were taken from her vehicle through a smashed out window.

March 7 – Officers responded to a vehicle theft at 6:28 a.m. on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue South. A rental car was taken, along with its keys.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for several violations at 11:52 a.m. at 66th Street West and Rae Drive. A handgun, marijuana and methamphetamine were recovered, and four adults were arrested.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue South at 1:32 p.m. on the report of a domestic incident. When the officers arrived, a male had fled the scene in a vehicle and was later arrested.

A female called police to report a domestic abuse incident at 11:54 p.m. on the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim reported that she was struck on the side of her head by her boyfriend, who left prior to the officers’s arrival.