Oak Grove student performs at recital

Oak Grove Elementary School student Stephen Elsinger performed recently at the MacPhail Center for Music Junior Honors Recital at MacPhail’s Antonello Hall in Minneapolis.

The Junior Honors Recital is an opportunity for elementary and middle school students to perform in front of an audience. Elsinger, a student of MacPhail teaching artist Pinar Basgoze, is one of 14 students selected to perform after an audition. Elsinger performed “Etude Allegro” by Yoshinao Nakada and an original composition, “The Owl and the Mouse.”

In addition to playing piano, Elsinger plays trumpet and French horn with the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies and in the Oak Grove Elementary School band.