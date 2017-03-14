Author’s studio to feature Kate Gjerde Saturday, March 25

The Edina Art Center will present a reading, question-and-answer session and book signing with author Kate Gjerde (who writes under the pen name Kate Anne Kang) 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25.

Gjerde will speak about her book “Given Away” at this free event.

The book is the portrait of a childhood spent in two very different worlds, Korea and America: one forgotten, one remembered. It is a story of race and of belonging; a story that asks the complicated questions of home, family and self as the author untangles the unlikely strands that formed her destiny.

“After I became a volunteer for the Art Center, Gjerde said that her book was going to be published this year,” said Jessica Mork, Edina Art Center’s volunteer coordinator for literary events. “I read excerpts from her memoir, which [were] moving and interesting, asked if she would be interested in launching her book at the Edina Art Center. I’m trying to promote more diversity to hear different voices with this year’s Author’s Studio events.”

Coffee and cookies will be served. From 10 to 11 a.m., Gjerde will perform a reading and answer questions. The book launch and signing is 11 a.m. to noon.

Info: 952-903-5780