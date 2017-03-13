Edina Lions to host annual pancake breakfast for Edina schools

The Edina Lions annual Pancake Breakfast is 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Southview Middle School.

Proceeds will go to help Edina Elementary Schools for supplies and other needs. Principal Lisa Masica of Cornelia Elementary School said teachers and staff strive for inclusiveness for all students, and sometimes there are needs for students of low-income families beyond what their family budgets can afford.

Those needs could be a pair of shoes, a pair of glasses or school supplies. Tickets will be on sale at the door. Edina Lions will also be selling tickets 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Jerry’s in Edina.

The Edina Lions are celebrating their 75th year anniversary in Edina and of being part of the largest service organization in the world. The Lions serve through humanitarian projects and hands-on service in its community and around the world.