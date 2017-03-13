Bloomington speech team to host annual showcase March 16

The Bloomington speech team will host its 10th annual speech showcase next week.

The showcase is 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the Oak Grove Middle School auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.

A selection of Jefferson and Kennedy high school students will perform speeches. Scheduled to perform are: Michaela Gilbertson, extemporaneous reading: “The Book Thief;” Ingrid Koester, program oral interpretation: “The Hidden Affliction;” Quincy Bryant, humor: “Revenge of the Gingerbread Boy;” Ian Kein, oratory: “The Truth About Santa Claus;” Priscilla Arroza, prose: “Dear Zoe;” Ingrid Koester and Alexa Schirber, duo: “Last Lists of My Mad Mother;” Paislee Olson, prose: “I Never Knew;” Alexa Schirber, humor: “Band Geeks.”

All other speech team members will perform short sections of their pieces. Tickets are available at the door and are $3 for students and $5 for adults.