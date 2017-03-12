Eagles hoist third place trophy with strong finish

Sixteen hours after the emotional drain of losing a state semifinal to eventual Class AA state boys’ hockey champion Grand Rapids, top-seed Eden Prairie (23-5-2) regrouped for one more game in the 2016-17 season on the ice Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

Eden Prairie senior Nolan Sullivan scored with 65 seconds left in overtime to help the Eagles top Lakeville South 3-2. Sullivan also scored on the power play with help from Nicky Leivermann and Jack Jensen at the 12 minute mark of the third period to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead after Mr. Hockey recipient Casey Mittelstadt made it 1-1 at 4:37 of the second period with assists going to Hunter Johannes and Sullivan.

Last year’s Class AA state champions peppered Cougars goaltender Isaiah DiLaura with 48 shots as his Eagles counterpart Andrew Diedrich made 23 saves including three in overtime.

Look for a full recap of the state hockey tournament in the March 16 edition of the Eden Prairie Sun Current.