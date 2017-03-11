Richfield’s 66th Street reconstruction could start this month, open house set for March 15

Hennepin County expects to begin the reconstruction of 66th Street this month or in early April, commencing a multi-year project that will remake Richfield’s main thoroughfare.

This upcoming construction season, the work will be concentrated between Xerxes and Humboldt avenues on the city’s west side, and between Oakland and 16th avenues on the east side.

Work in the project’s middle section, between Humboldt and Portland avenues, will occur in 2018, with the entire project scheduled for completion in 2019.

“The reconstruction project will address deteriorating pavement, utility and drainage concerns, and storm water quality conditions, and create a safer, more livable and welcoming road,” a Hennepin County announcement states.

The county is establishing detours for affected areas once construction starts. Through traffic will be directed to Highway 62. For local traffic, the county will try to maintain access as much as possible and will provide detours for closures, states an announcement from the county.

In general, one lane in each direction and one pedestrian route will be open during most of the work.

However, travelers can expect short-term, full closures of one or two blocks at times. Those closures are expected to last no more than four days each, but may occur back to back as work moves down the road.

An open house detailing the reconstruction project is 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave. There is no formal presentation; attendees can stop in at any time. Spanish translators will be available.

People may sign up for project updates by visiting Hennepin.us/66street. An email address, [email protected] , has also been established to take inquiries. The project hotline is 612-444-3128.