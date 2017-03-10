Richfield upsets Highland Park, advances to section title game

The Richfield boys basketball team advanced to the Section 3AAA title game with a 63-59 win over St. Paul Highland Park March 10, at Jefferson High School.

The Spartans trailed 29-25 after the game’s first half, but the Spartans showed they were capable of keeping pace with the Scots. Wade-Henderson led the Spartans with eight first half points, while senior Cole Christian closed the first half with a key three-pointer at the buzzer. Maddox had six points, but his playing time was limited due to foul trouble.

Richfield and St. Paul Highland Park essentially traded baskets to begin the game, as the game was tied 8-8 after the opening five minutes. Highland Park then went on a run to make the score 13-8 as the ball refused to go in the basket for Richfield.

And-one plays by Jason Stewart and Wade-Henderson keyed the Spartans on a run to retake the lead at 17-16 on a three by Maddox. From that point, Highland Park went on a 13-8 run to close out the first half.

The three by Christian sparked a 16-4 run by the Spartans to open the second half to take a 40-33 advantage.

Highland Park then went on a 6-0 swing to bring the game within one point at 40-39 before Davis Miles scored on a layup from the post to make it 42-39.

Highland Park continued to have the momentum swing in its favor, as some tough shots fell for the Scots to have them take a 46-44 lead with 8:23 left.

Richfield came back with some tough buckets, including a terrific inside layup by Miles, to take a 51-50 lead with 5:30 left. The lead continued to change, with Richfield taking the 55-54 lead at the 3:08 mark. The two teams continued to battle for the lead, until Wade-Henderson connected on a floater to make it 61-59 with 41.4 seconds left.