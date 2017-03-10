Jefferson defends home court in section opening win

Riemersma, Hird contribute 16 and 13 points in section-opener ‘W’ against Chanhassen

Jefferson boys basketball started its march through Section 2AAAA as the No. 2 seed with a 45-41 win over No. 7 seed Chanhassen Wednesday night in Bloomington.

Kool and the Gang’s 1980 hit song “Celebration” rang through the Jefferson gym after senior Peter Gathje hit a 3-point basket on a feed from junior guard Mike Evens after going more than 12 minutes without a basket and only scored 16 points in the second half. Jefferson senior Peter Gathje, right, hit a 3-pointer late to retake the lead late in the Jaguars section opening win on Wednesday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Jefferson senior Tyler Riemersma blocked a Storm 3-pointer with under five seconds left and tossed the ball ahead to fellow senior Joe Hird as time expired on the quarterfinal.

The Jaguars (22-4) started on a 14-4 run over the opening five minutes of the game on a couple corner 3-point shots made by Hird. Hird also found teammates for inside baskets including classmate Jack Tillotson who took a step inside the 3-point line near the baseline for an early basket to take a 5-2 lead. Jefferson senior guard Joe Hird has grown into a floor leader for the 22-win Jaguars that received the No. 2 seed in Section 2AAAA. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Hird finished with 13 points while classmate Tyler Riemersma had a game-high 16 points.

“(Hird’s) leadership on the floor, we need that,” Coach Evens said. “He comes to the bench during every deadball situation and tries to echo comments back to the players and that’s what leaders are all about.”

Hird, a multiple-year varsity starter, added that he’s become more vocal with teammates as things are coming easier to him now, as a senior.

Jefferson won both regular season meetings on its way to the Metro West Conference championship but coach Jeff Evens said this game was different in multiple ways.

The Storm played without its leading scorer, Try Prince (averaged 17.6 points) in the first meeting, a 78-63 win on Jan. 31 before the Feb. 24 rematch win 59-46, without senior Drake Weisman who averaged 7.2 points during the regular season and was held to three points Wednesday.

Jefferson coach Jeff Evens said the danger that comes in a section game as a No. 2 seed hosting No. 7 is real.

“The seventh seed always comes in loosey-goosey with a nothing-to-lose-type attitude,” Evens said, without noticing any pressure getting to his team before the game. “I don’t know if our kids were tight or not, they certainly didn’t seem like it before the game but you always hate those first games, especially in the NCAAs too. Goofy things happen, but credit to (Chanhassen) they played very well and took away Tyler (Riemersma) our big kid. Anything he got he had to work for it.”

The Storm tried to force Jefferson to find other ways to score on offense, away from Riemersma, denying him the ball from the top of the key in and contested any shot attempts.

Jefferson’s first-half run on Wednesday wasn’t anything new as they went on a 20-0 run to close out the first half, 43-23, in the regular-season finale against Kennedy on March 3, winning by a 78-48 margin.

Chanhassen closed the first-half gap to 29-25 on timely shots and baskets in transition from seniors Henry Weisman, Alex Spillum and Cooper Conklin.

Riemersma started the scoring in the second half, reaching out to grab a long rebound off the rim before weaving through the defense in the paint of a lay-in off the backboard to extend the Jefferson lead to 33-25, one minute into the second half.

One minute later Hird made a 3-pointer to ignite the Jaguars student section on a jersey-out theme to make it 36-27 with under 15 minutes left.

Hird has been the floor general for the Jaguars all season and continued that role on Wednesday, without coming off the floor. Jefferson senior Tyler Reimersma claps after walking off the Jaguars floor with a 45-41 win over Chanhassen in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Chan senior guard Trey Prince hit the first of two 3-pointers to keep pace with the Jaguars at 38-33 with 13:11 left. Prince’s first three came over the out-stretched arm of Gathje and he nailed a straight-away 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor.

The momentum continued to build for the Storm after Jags junior Mike Evens was stopped on a lay-up attempt. On the defensive end he picked up a fourth foul away from the ball, trying to slow down a cutting Chanhassen player on an in-bounds play.

The Storm made the ensuing basket to pull within a possession of the lead, 38-36 with 8:15 remaining.

Two traveling calls against Jefferson kept the score the same as the Jefferson students section helped the defense with the de-fense chant to create more of a homecourt advantage for the Jags.

Chanhassen tied the game at 38 with 5:48 left, making Jefferson pay for a missed 3-pointer by Hird. Storm junior guard Chris Wandling made both free throws before picking up his fourth foul as Hird crossed the half court line.

Jefferson junior Chris Seymore and Chan’ Wiesman traded missed 3-pointers and Seymore picked up a charge for his second foul on what was a 2-on-1 with 3:30 left.

Twelve seconds later Tillotson fouled out, trying to defend the Jaguars hoop inside the paint. He made contact with Chan’s Wandling who made both free throws to give the visitors their first lead of the game, 40-38.

Riemersma tied the game up on the next possession, driving the lane while being fouled for the and-one attempt. He missed the free throw to keep the score tied at 40 with 3:01 left.

Going into the final minute, Evens kicked the pass out to Gathje for the winning basket along the baseline to break the tie.

“That’s what seniors are all about,” Coach Evens said about Gathje who also made a free throw. “You want your seniors to come through for you in their last chance to play and we count heavily on our seniors and he came through tonight.”

In the closing seconds, Riemersma stepped out to challenge a 3-point shot, with Jefferson up by four points. He blocked the shot and tossed the ball out ahead to Hird as time ran out.

Above the door frame leading to the gym floor is a sign that reads, “We can. We will,” and that determination continues to prove true for the Jaguars who face No. 2 seed Eden Prairie at Hopkins Lingbergh Center, 7 p.m. Saturday.

