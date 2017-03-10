Climate lobby group to host presentation Saturday in Bloomington

A presentation about the “de-coupling” of the economy from fossil fuels is planned this weekend at the Citizens Climate Lobby meeting in Bloomington.

The meeting is 11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Minnesota Valley Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, 6601 Auto Club Road.

Devashree Saha, a senior policy associate and associate fellow at the Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program, will discuss by conference call her research focusing on the intersection of clean energy and economic development policy, including the transition to a clean energy economy.

Info: 612-965-8284