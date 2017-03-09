Teacher of the Year semifinalists include two teachers in Richfield

Two teachers from schools in Richfield are among 37 semifinalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award.

Making the cut was Jeffrey Boyle, a 7th- and 8th-grade English teacher at Blessed Trinity Catholic School, and Teresa Stadem, an English teacher at the Richfield College Experience Program, which is run by the Richfield School District.

A selection panel of 23 community leaders picked the semifinalists from a list of 132 candidates. The panel will review the remaining candidates and select about 10 finalists.

The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Abdul Wright, will announce his successor at a banquet Saturday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington.

Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.

Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and adult basic education teachers, from public or private schools.