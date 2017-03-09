Stars top Spartans in section opener

For the second consecutive season the Holy Angels and Richfield girls basketball teams squared off to begin the Section 3AAA tournament. Destinee Oberg looks to fight through contact and complete a shot in the post during the Stars’ 86-57 victory over Richfield March 1. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Holy Angels, the section’s No. 1 seed and the top-ranked team in Class 3A, had trouble defeating Richfield in the past, but the Stars picked up an 86-57 victory to end the Spartans’ season.

“We’re feeling really good, and our team chemistry looks good,” Holy Angels senior Megan Thompson said. “We would like to get our defense a little tighter, but overall we feel we did well.”

With a packed crowd due to the city rivalry, the game did not give off the typical atmosphere that a game between the No. 1 and No. 8 seeds gives off.

“I like that this game kind of sets us up for [a bigger atmosphere],” Woods said. “A 1-8 game doesn’t typically draw this kind of crowd, but we had a good crowd today, the city came out and this was competitive.”

The Stars began the game on a 29-0 run, but, with 10:36 left in the first half, Richfield began to play some of its best basketball of the season.

“Once Jordan [Skof] fouled, I looked to her and we knew it was time to do it,” Richfield junior Breanna Wendland said. “Selam knocked down to start us and we knew it was time to go.”

From that point on, Richfield and Holy Angels played to a 57-57 tie,

“We expect this every game, and that’s how we go about our business,” Richfield head girls basketball coach Pam Quiram said. “We expect that every game we are going to come out here and we’re going to compete.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, we feel we have a chance to win every game. It hasn’t always worked out, but that’s what the attitude is.”

After allowing Richfield to get back into the game, the Stars knew what they needed to work on before their next section game.

“We still have a lot to work on team-wise and we let up a little bit,” Holy Angels sophomore Destinee Oberg said. “We know we have to pick it up.

“I feel we all know how to win and all we want to do is win.”

For Holy Angels head girls basketball coach Dan Woods, he was just happy to see his team get the win.

“They’re younger, we’re younger, they’ve improved, we’ve improved,” Woods said. “This is a city rivalry and you never know how these games are going to go.

“I was glad to see us work defensively, because defense wins championships and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Megan Meyer led the Stars with 20 points, while Oberg added 15, and Riley Thalhuber and Rachel Kawiecki scored 10 apiece.

For Richfield, Wendland led the way with 22 points, while seventh-grader Selam Maher added 11. Wendland’s performance was much more impressive considering the fact she had been in a car accident prior to the game.

“On the way over here Breanna was in a car accident and she was pretty shook up,” Quiram said. ”We decided as a team that we would wait for her and we wouldn’t come out for warm-ups until she was here and ready.

“It took her a little bit to recover from that, but once she did the court became her oasis. Once she is out here and gets to the mindset she is pretty tough.”

Richfield’s season ends

The loss to Holy Angels ended the Spartans’ season. While Richfield was only able to secure two wins in 2016-17, it can be argued that the Spartans took a major step forward this season.

The Spartans’ progress showed against Holy Angels, as the two-win Spartans played to a tie with the state’s top-ranked team over the final three-quarters of the game.

“This is a great way to go out,” Quiram said. “We have our three seniors that have been leaders all year and they have worked hard the last few weeks and they have scored.

“It was great to see people in the stands cheering all the way to the end. It doesn’t matter what the score is, we don’t quit, which is why we stayed even in the second half.”

After spending most of the beginning of the year working on having her team learn how to shoot open shots when it gets them, Quiram was able to see her players develop as the season progressed.

That development culminated in the terrific game against Holy Angels. Breanna Wendland dashes up the court during the Spartans’ 86-57 loss to Holy Angels in the Section 3AAA opener March 1. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“These younger kids have been stepping up all year, but this is probably the best game the collective group of them have had,” Quiram said. “In the locker room afterward we were very proud of our seniors, but the younger kids are ready to go.

“We played even with the best team in the state, and we know we can get there.”

Despite the loss, Richfield players left the Holy Angels gym with confidence.

“This game made us realize we can play with them,” Wendland said. “Despite that bad start, we showed we can keep up with them.”

The game also ended the Spartans careers of the team’s three seniors, Jordan Skof, Carley Dowell and Wulan MacDonald.

“It was a struggle getting everyone in it at first, but once we got in it, it was really fun,” Skof said. “Everyone was there for each other, we all showed teamwork and no matter what happened we always came in ready to work.

“That’s one of the things that will stick with me, because we were able to do something different this year. Even though we didn’t come out on top we were able to have fun and play the game.”

The returning players are excited to come back next year and see how they can build off the game against Holy Angels in the offseason.

“I’m so excited for next year,” Wendland said. “It sucks we’re losing our seniors, but our freshmen are really good, like Corrina [Hartman] and Molly [Stark].

“I feel we’re just going to go up from here. There’s no going back down.”

Holy Angels advances

Coming off the win over Richfield, the Stars were able to take on Visitation, a Tri-Metro Conference opponent.

Holy Angels built a 45-17 lead in the first half before eventually taking a 70-29 victory.

Oberg led the way for the Stars by scoring 17, while Frankie Vascellaro added 11 and Thompson scored 10.

While the Stars had one player that they leaned on to do a little bit of everything last season, since-departed senior Laura Bagwell-Katalinich, they have found multiple players to replace that production so far this season.

“That is kind of what happened last year and throughout the season,” Woods said. “Without Laura being here someone has to fill up a lot of points, a lot of rebounds, a lot of assists and a lot of steals.

“They’re doing it collectively and it is really good to see. It feels like they’re all seniors.”

With the Stars playing Bloomington Kennedy in a rematch of last season’s section title game, Woods knows his team must come ready to play, and ready to defend.

“We have to focus on our defense and stopping people,” Woods said. “If you look back to what we did last year, we were able to defend and that’s what we need to continue doing this year.”

The Stars will take on the Eagles at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Jefferson High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.