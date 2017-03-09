School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 271

Bloomington, Minnesota

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

February 13, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, and there being a quorum present, the School Board of Independent School District 271, was called to order by Chair Ric Oliva at 7:00 p.m. on February 13, 2017, in the Arlene Bush Board Room at the Educational Services Center, 1350 West 106th Street, Bloomington, Minnesota. Members Present:

Ric Oliva, Chair; Tom Bennett, Vice Chair; Nelly Korman, Clerk; Maureen Bartolotta, Dick Bergstrom and Dawn Steigauf.

Member Absent: Jim Sorum, Treasurer. Administration Present: Les Fujitake, Eric Melbye, Andy Kubas, Rod Zivkovich, Mary Burroughs, and Jennifer McIntyre. Attorney Present: David Holman.

RECOGNITIONSProclamations declaring February 2017 as Black History Month and Career & Technical Education Month. Anne Robertson addressed the School Board regarding improving relationships between teachers and administration in preparation for the next round of negotiations. CONSENT ACTIONS APPROVEDMinutes of the Regular Meeting of the School Board on January 23, 2017. Personnel Items. Field Trip Approval. Student Teaching Agreements with the University of St. Thomas and Hamline University.UPDATEPersonal Growth Plans (PGP). ACTION ITEMS APPROVED2015-2017 Master Contract between Independent School District 271, Bloomington, Minnesota, and the Bloomington Food Service Association. On roll call vote, Dawn Steigauf, Maureen Bartolotta, Tom Bennett, Ric Oliva and Nelly Korman voted in favor. Dick Bergstrom voted against. Motion carried 5-1. Consulting service agreement with Educational Solutions in Research and Technology, LLC., Accepted twenty bids for mechanical improvements at Poplar Bridge Elementary School and authorized entering contracts with the vendors to complete the work: Maertens-Brenny Construction Company, Minneapolis, MN bid of $359,000. Construction Systems, Inc. Maple Plain, MN bid of $32,000. High Five Erectors II, Shakopee, MN bid of $23,309. Green Construction Services, Inc., St. Paul, MN bid of $422,800. B&B Sheet Metal & Roofing, Inc., Buffalo, MN bid of 67,900. Central Roofing Company, Minneapolis, MN bid of $69,526. Carciofini Company, Burnsville, MN bid of $11,620. Capital City Glass, Blaine, MN bid of $301,800. RTL Construction, Shakopee, MN bid of $82,869. WTG Terrazzo and Tile, Burnsville, MN bid of $108,150. Acoustic Associates, Inc., Golden Valley, MN bid of $136,000. Commercial Flooring Services, Inc., Eagan, MN bid of $131,255. Grazzini Brothers & Co, Eagan, MN bid of $19,730. Steinbrecher Painting Co., Princeton, MN bid of $121,200. Strategic Equipment, LLC., St. Cloud, MN bid of $87,950. Lance Service, Inc., New Hope, MN bid of $74,240. Breth Zenzen Fire Protection, St. Joseph, MN bid of $63,600. NAC Mechanical & Electrical, Vadnais Heights, MN, bid of $2,988,000. Siemens Industry, Inc., Shoreview, MN, bid of $509,000. Peoples Electric Company, St. Paul, MN, bid of $849,100. Adjusting the 2016-17 budget for all funds by increasing revenues by $2,142,395 and increasing expenditures by $2,345,237.

School Board members and the Superintendent reports were given. There being no further business to come before the School Board, the meeting was adjourned at 8:54 p.m. The minutes and resolutions are on file at 1350 West 106th Street and are open to public inspection.

Nelly Korman, Clerk

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 9, 2017

660216