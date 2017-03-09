Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

State of Minnesota

Hennepin County

District Court

Judicial District: Fourth

Court File Number:

27-PA-PR-17-235

Case Type: Probate/Mental Health

In re the Estate of

Mary Jean Gibbs,

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given, that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar herein. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Joanne Rumble whose address is 16837 Enclave Circle, Eden Prairie, MN 55347 as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Probate Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: February 28, 2017

By: /s/ Alonna J. Warns

Registrar

Kate Fogarty

District Court Administrator

Pro Se

Joanne Rumble

16837 Enclave Circle

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

March 9, 16, 2017

660195