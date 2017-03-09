Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

(Official Publication)

Please take notice that at the Regular Meeting of the Bloomington City Council to be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza located at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, the City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of a Resolution approving an amendment to cemetery fees for the 2017 Fees and Charges Schedule.

Lori Economy-Scholler

Chief Financial Officer

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 9, 2017

