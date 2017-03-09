March 10 is Tibet Day in Richfield

Acting Richfield City Councilmember Michael Howard and Sonam Dhonpup, president of the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota, hold up the resolution declaring Friday, March 10, as Tibet day in Richfield. Joining Howard and Dhonpup at the March 28 Richfield City Council meeting are Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez and members of Richfield’s Tibetan community (Photo courtesy city of Richfield)

Friday, March 10, is Tibet Day in the city of Richfield.

That date marks the 58th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising against the presence of China in Tibet, which Richfield acknowledged when the Tibet Day proclamation was announced at the Feb. 28 city council meeting.

“A large number of Tibetans live in the city of Richfield,” said Sonam Dhonpup, president of the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota.

The resolution acknowledges Tibet’s struggle to maintain its culture and religion under the Chinese occupation and states the “ongoing suppression of human rights and freedom in Tibet” should be a concern for all.

Tibetans’ presence in the city was made clear when Richfield High School hosted more than 1,000 people for a recent Tibetan New Year celebration, Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez noted, acknowledging her Tibetan neighbors.

“I live on the east side, and I have a lot of Tibetan neighbors, and Happy New Year to everybody, and thank you for being here tonight,” Regan Gonzalez said.