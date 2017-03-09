Edina wrestler adds a victory in first state bout

Idrogo-Lam posts 34-9 season mark

Xander Idrogo-Lam of the Edina High wrestling team had the thrill of a lifetime when he competed in the State Class AAA Tournament last week at Xcel Energy Center.

In an intense first-round bout, Idrogo-Lam defeated Max Jensen of St. Michael-Albertville 5-4. Edina’s Xander Idrogo-Lam lifts St. Michael-Albertville’s Max Jensen before taking him to the mat during the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament March 3 at Xcel Energy Center. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“Xander knew his first-round match would be a tough one,” said Edina head coach Josh Burhans. “He went into it with the right mindset and was able to get four points with two single-leg takedowns. I was happy with the way he stuck with the game plan.”

After winning the first match, Idrogo-Lam lost his next two bouts and did not earn his way to the awards stand. However, he did post one of the best records in Edina wrestling history (33-7) in his senior season.

“That is the most wins anyone has had since I’ve been coaching here,” said Burhans. “One of the guys he lost to at state was the eventual state champion. Xander held him scoreless for the first period.”

Idrogo-Lam had a lot of incentive to qualify for state this season because he missed by the narrowest margins in his junior year. He advanced to the Section 6AAA championship match as a junior. After losing the title bout, he lost a match for a true second place.

“That was my motivation for this season,” he said.

Burhans pointed out that his star wrestler did a lot of extra training to make his senior year a good one.

“Xander’s time in the weight room really helped him,” said Burhans.

While Idrogo-Lam was Edina’s only state qualifier, Burhans is proud of the work his other boys put into the season.

Senior Deshaun Chie-Walker had the Hornets’ second best record at 25-9.

James Allenburg and Charlie Schaub are the only other seniors who wrestled in the varsity lineup at sectionals.

Edina has a promising future with several good prospects set to return next season, including Mathias Dewane, Seth Nebel and Connor Kelly.

“We lose some seniors who contributed a lot to our team,” said Burhans. “But we have a good junior class and also some promising younger wrestlers.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]