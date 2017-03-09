Edina can’t prevent a Trojan basketball title

Hornets fall in 68-67 game

It was a wild Lake Conference boys basketball game Friday, March 3, at Wayzata High as the home team rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to edge Edina 68-67.

The Trojans needed the win to gain a share of the Lake title along with Hopkins. Both teams finished 6-2 in league play.

For a while it looked as if Edina had the game under control, thanks to the shooting of sophomore guard Jack Middleton, who hit his first three-point shots of the second half. Wayzata responded with some good shooting of its own as guards Ryan Lindberg and Jacob Beeninga dialed long distance.

As is often the case in a one-point game, the final minute seemed to go on forever. Edina boys basketball forward Jimmy Connell fires a pass to a shooter on the perimeter during the Hornets’ 68-67 Lake Conference boys basketball loss at Wayzata. Defending for the Trojans are Drew Galinson (15) and Mitchell Faust (45). (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Edina missed three free throws in the final minute to leave Wayzata the small opening it needed to steal the victory.

With 14 seconds remaining, Lindberg drove down the middle of the lane and was fouled in the act of shooting. After swishing his first free throw, which tied the score 67-67, he caught a little bit of rim on the second one but still sank it.

Edina moved the ball into the front court and called a timeout with 4.4 seconds remaining. The Hornets inbounded the ball to star senior guard Walt McGrory, then the Trojans knocked it loose. Junior guard Anders Nelson of the Hornets controlled the ball and drove baseline. He had to hurry with time winding down and his shot at the buzzer came up just short.

“It was a great high school basketball game,” said Edina head coach Joe Burger. “It seemed like anytime we built a lead, Wayzata would hit a huge three. The game simulated a section game.”

The first half was better than the second half for Edina. The Hornets led 35-23 at halftime, and then Derek Graf hit the first two baskets of the second half to boost Edina’s lead to 39-23.

Wayzata was able to battle back and tied the score at 57-57, then at 61-61 and 65-65.

It was one of those games that was going down to the wire.

When Edina’s Nelson took the final shot of the game, Wayzata captain Gavin Baumgartner said, “I thought he was close enough to make it. I was helping on Walt [McGrory], and I couldn’t get there.”

When Nelson’s shot came up short, Wayzata fans rushed the court to be with their heroes. It was the first time since 1989 that Wayzata has won or shared a Lake boys basketball championship.

“I am very proud of the Lake title,” said Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler. “Our effort in the second half did it. We need to play like that for 36 minutes.”

Lindberg and Beeninga each scored 20 points for Wayzata and Baumgartner added 12. Edina had four scorers in double figures – Middleton with 14, Graf with 12, Nelson with 11 and Jimmy Connell with 10.

For one of the rare times in his five-year varsity career, McGrory didn’t reach double figures. He finished with nine points.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets beat Minneapolis Southwest 88-75 with McGrory scoring 35 points. Nelson scored 18, while Luke Glenna scored eight points and Graf and Michael Van Gorp each had seven. Matt Hofrenning chipped in with six points.

Edina opened the Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs against Prior Lake on Wednesday, March 8. The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals, where second-seeded Bloomington Jefferson is the likely opponent Saturday, March 11, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.

Coach Burger anticipated a tough game against Prior Lake.

“It is almost always very competitive when you have a fourth seed playing a fifth seed,” he said.

