Bloomington Cable Television, March 10-16

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 10
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
6:30 p.m. Olson Grade 4 Music Program
7 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14
10:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: Spring Student Recital 2016
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Great Wall”
Saturday, March 11
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Security in the Twin Cities from the Perspective of the FBI
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Great Wall”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (Park TV Production)
Sunday, March 12
6 p.m. Commuter Services – State of the Commute
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Get Out”
8:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview 2017
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14
11 p.m. Commission Updates: March
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Chaska vs. Shakopee
Monday, March 13
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14
7 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Dirty Shorts Brass Band
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2016 Veterans Day Luncheon
10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Lego Batman Movie”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Friendship Exchange to Argentina
Tuesday, March 14
6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Kitchen Remodeling
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14
8 p.m. Husky News: March 6
8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 7
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 8
8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 1
9 p.m. Chamber: Meet the Chamber
10 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R. – You Work for a Software Company
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
Wednesday, March 15
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A United Kingdom”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2016 Veterans Day Luncheon
8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health
8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Dirty Shorts Brass Band
10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 6
10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 7
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 15
11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 1
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: March
Thursday, March 16
6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 9
8 p.m. Commission Updates: March
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A United Kingdom”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21
9:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R. – You Work for a Software Company
11 p.m. Chamber: Meet the Chamber
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.