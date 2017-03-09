Bloomington Cable Television, March 10-16

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 10

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Olson Grade 4 Music Program

7 p.m. Varsity Girls Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14

10:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: Spring Student Recital 2016

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Great Wall”

Saturday, March 11

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Security in the Twin Cities from the Perspective of the FBI

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Great Wall”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Kennedy at St. Louis Park (Park TV Production)

Sunday, March 12

6 p.m. Commuter Services – State of the Commute

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Get Out”

8:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview 2017

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14

11 p.m. Commission Updates: March

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Chaska vs. Shakopee

Monday, March 13

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14

7 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Dirty Shorts Brass Band

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2016 Veterans Day Luncheon

10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Lego Batman Movie”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Friendship Exchange to Argentina

Tuesday, March 14

6 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Kitchen Remodeling

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14

8 p.m. Husky News: March 6

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 7

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 8

8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 1

9 p.m. Chamber: Meet the Chamber

10 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R. – You Work for a Software Company

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

Wednesday, March 15

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A United Kingdom”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: 2016 Veterans Day Luncheon

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health

8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Dirty Shorts Brass Band

10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 6

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 7

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 15

11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 1

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: March

Thursday, March 16

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 9

8 p.m. Commission Updates: March

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A United Kingdom”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-21

9:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R. – You Work for a Software Company

11 p.m. Chamber: Meet the Chamber

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.