Richfield swimmers end season at state meet

After two years away from the state meet, the Richfield boys swim and dive team was able to qualify for five events at this year’s state meet, the second consecutive season the Spartans have sent multiple events to state. Richfield senior Kyle Odefey competes in the Class A state meet March 4, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Jack Bowers qualified in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle events, while Richfield also qualified in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay events.

Kyle Odefey, a member of the Spartans’ two relay teams, was enthused about going back to state after competing in one event last season.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to go back to the state meet,” Odefey said. “I went last year and having two events this time around is great.

“Both are relays, so I get the experience of being with my team.”

Ray Haar, another returning state entrant, hoped to build off last season’s finish at the state meet.

“My main goal is for us to go faster than last year and make it to the finals,” Haar said. “It’s going to take a big drop for all of us and we believe we can do it.”

James Bowers and Griffyn Stainbrook competed in the state meet for the first time.

“It was a bit surreal, and I hadn’t imagined that was going to happen,” James Bowers said. “It was a pleasant surprise to see that we had qualified, and I’m very thankful for the rest of the relay, because without them we wouldn’t have had a chance.”

Stainbrook credited the Richfield coaching staff for helping the Spartans reach the state meet.

“I give most of the credit to our coaches here,” Stainbrook said. “Club has helped a lot, but we’re pushed every day to do something better than we did yesterday.

“To think you’re working toward something that is possible is a feeling you never live down.”

Abednego Gorshe represented the Richfield divers at the state meet.

“It’s a really good feeling because this is my first year going to state,” Gorshe said. “I failed my first dive, so I had to pull everything better to get it.”

At the state meet, Jack Bowers, one of the Spartans’ best swimmers all season, broke the Richfield school record in the 100-yard butterfly by posting a time of 52.93 to qualify for the finals competition. Bowers placed eighth in the finals with a time of 53:11 to take home All-State honors. Bowers also placed 10th at state in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:46.27.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jack Bowers, Stainbrook, James Bowers and Odefey placed 17th with a time of 3:24.25. The 200-yard medley relay team of Odefey, Haar, Jack Bowers and Stainbrook placed 24th with a time of 1:43.88.

Gorshe placed 23rd in the diving event with a score of 93.10.

The Spartans placed 26th at state with 18 points.

