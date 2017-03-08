Preview event covers Village Shores renovation

The public has a chance to learn about the recent renovation of Richfield’s Village Shores senior living complex at a preview event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave., Edina.

Attendees will learn about the facility’s updated exterior and interior, which includes apartment living, assisted living and memory care. New amenities include a wellness center, theater, bistro, dining rooms, plus a library and event space.

A continental breakfast, orange juice and mimosas will be served at the preview event. RSVP by calling 612-861-1186 by Tuesday, March 23.