Presentation at Wild Ones meeting covers pollinator-friendly plantings

Landscaping club Wild Ones hosts an upcoming presentation on selecting native trees and shrubs that support pollinators.

The presentation is 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lakeshore Drive, Richfield.

Local author Heather Holm will discuss the habitat and food requirements of birds and bees, and which of the native trees and shrubs provide flowers for bees and insects, seeds, or fruit for birds. Holm will also describe natural communities related to those native woody plants, and cover the range of influences that cue pollinator visits – flower structure, resources and phenology.

Copies of Holm’s book, “Bees: An Identification and Native Plant Forage Guide,” will also be available. A social half-hour preceding the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Twin Cities Wild Ones chapter is part of a national club that promotes using native plants for landscaping. The club’s meetings are free and open to the public.