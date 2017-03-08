Pfau successfully returns to state podium

After a year off, 2015 state dive champ places fourth

Last March Andy Pfau sat in the stands watching the Class AA state one-meter diving finals.

The previous year the Bloomington Jefferson student was standing on top of the podium as the Class AA state champion scoring 466.00 points from 11 dives as a freshman and was eighth as an eighth grader scoring 373.85 points in only his second year of diving, ever. Jefferson junior Andy Pfau finished fourth in Class AA one-meter diving on Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center scoring 405.90 points. Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com

Returning to the springboard as a junior this season, Pfau eyed a run at another gold medal but had his work cut out for him after a miscue during the preliminary round. On the fifth dive of prelims, Pfau cut his arm on the board and had another near-hit before the end of the first day of competition.

“All the adrenaline came out with the blood,” Pfau said on the pool deck Saturday evening. “The next three rounds I was exhausted.”

Rest was key to be ready to go on Saturday, Pfau adding: “Still having fun and enjoying it.”

Not only did he regain that composure but made a strong effort at the title, finishing fourth with 405.90 points. Hastings junior Vova Tipler won the title with 494.40 points ahead of Edina junior Ryan Phillip’s 417.10 and Eden Prairie senior Peter Hegland’s third-place total of 416.95.

With the dives already locked in before the start of the meet on Thursday, Pfau knew he could throw some big divers to score big points during the final three dives. “I had lots of difficulty on the back three. They were some of my best dives,” he said.

Climbing back on the springboard before prelims, Pfau said he was calm from the start. “This is the most calm I’ve been for state for sure,” he said. “Good experience, though. Usually all meets start with jitters but calm down but I’ve even then, this time was fine.”

Pfau and Hegland were the top two divers in the section and among the favorites at state.

“It’s absolutely motivation, psych each other up and cheer for each other,” Pfau said. Jefferson junior Andy Pfau added a fourth-place medal in 2017 to go along with the first-place medal in 2015. Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com

A lot of the focus this season was about enjoying the time on the board and trying new dives. “I’ve tried a variety of new dives and that isn’t always easy, it’s quiet freaky,” he said, adding new dives throughout the season. One he’s been working on his called a triple front – three front flips before a clean entry into the pool.

Jefferson dive coach Braden Fraser said Pfau helped him coach during the summer and serves as manager for the girls team. “He has the maturity of a college athlete,” the coach said.

With the year removed from competition, Fraser said the only significant change came in the physical development and learning how to harness the power into even more points from each dive.

“He’s gotten comfortable again,” Fraser said. “In some aspects he was doing trickier dives as a little guy but sure now he has more power and doing some difficult dives.”

During his time away from competition as a sophomore, “It was a good choice,” he said about stepping away. “It became more and more and I was really pushing myself and wasn’t enjoying it. Pushing is fine but it was a difficult season my ninth-grade year. I was stressing myself out too much.

“It’s going to be as intense as I make it out to be so I figured I’ll try this year and take a step back, I guess. I’ve been just as successful, I think.”

With a new perspective gained from watching the state meet from the stands and not being in the middle of the competitions all winter helped put things into perspective for Pfau who really enjoys what he is doing.

“Absolutely,” he said, after starting to dive in the seventh grade after realizing gymnastics wasn’t an official high school sport and at the suggestion of a co-worker of his family. “I’m having fun now.”

It’s the renewed motivation that had Pfau not putting a number on expectations, instead the focus was on enjoying the moment. “I’ve thought about (expectations) but yeah, top-five. But enjoy it.”

Coming into sections, Fraser said Pfau toughed through some illness to stay on task with training to prepared and it paid off.

“He had tough practices three days leading into it,” Fraser said during practice before state. “I asked him how he was feeling, how it went into it and he said, ‘No. There were no excuses. He was the better diver today.’ But it was a humbling experience and will make him really hungry for state.”

