March for peace: Shooting in Kansas prompts India Association of Minnesota event

Sun Current staff photos by Sean Miner

< > Over 200 people gathered and marched at Purgatory Creek Park to call for peace after a purportedly race-related shooting in Kansas.

By Sean Miner

Sun Current Newspapers

On the chilly morning of March 4, a few hundred people gathered at Purgatory Creek Park as a symbol of unity and peace. The event, organized by the India Association of Minnesota, was held in response to a Feb. 22 shooting in Olathe, Kansas, that left one man dead and two others injured.

The man who died and one of the two injured men were Indian-Americans. The FBI has announced that it is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, and a White House statement described it as “an act of racially motivated hatred.”

“Our hope is that the march will communicate that we will stand in solidarity and strength against hate based on race, color, religion, origin or any other discrimination,” said Shanti Shah, chair of government relations and civic engagement with India Association of Minnesota.

The event began with a prayer, which Shah noted came from the perspective of a message of peace. Three books lay on a table, wherein visitors could pay respects to three specific people.

The first was for Sunayona Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibotla, the man who was killed. The second was for Alok Madasani, the Indian-American man who was injured.

The third was for Ian Grillot, who witnesses say intervened in the shooting, sustaining substantial injuries himself in the process.

After speakers addressed the audience, the attendees marched in a circle around the park. Those in front held an India Association of Minnesota banner, and other held small LED candles or other affects.

“The march, at least in my mind, signifies walking toward the same goal,” said Shah. “The community was coming together to showcase being one.”

Shah said that the park in Eden Prairie was chosen for its beautiful location, as well as for the fact that it is home to one of the largest Indian-American communities. Many of the attendees were Indian-American, but Shah noted the presence of other communities.

“It went better than we anticipated in terms of the attendance,” said Shah. “We also believe the reception was wonderful, in terms of other communities that were present.”

Shah described the ripple that the shooting in Kansas had sent through all of the Indian-American communities throughout the country.

“The Indian-American community across the United States had to pause and think about other incidents that have happened in a similar way,” said Shah. “After 9/11, the first one that was killed was a Sikh – an Indian man. Many of us were thinking ‘Oh, here we go again.

“The second thought, of course, is ‘How do we express our grief, and yet present it in a way that allows us to share our tradition of peace and togetherness?’” continued Shah. “Many are having prayer vigils at their temples, but in Minnesota, we thought it was important for us to share it with the broader community.”

Shah, herself an Eden Prairie resident, said that she does feel safe in the city.

“The answer is yes, because Eden Prairie offers home to such a diverse group of people,” said Shah. “I think, overall, if you ask an Indian, ‘Why are you here in Eden Prairie?’ … It’s a caring community. That’s the word that keeps coming back.”

But, that doesn’t mean that hate crimes, like the shooting in Kansas appears to be, don’t have an effect on those hundreds of miles away.

“If you’re feeling safe in Eden Prairie, and suddenly, one morning you wake up and an incident like this has happened, your sense of safety and your faith in that safety gets shaken,” said Shah.

On behalf of Indian-Americans throughout the community, Shah asked for the support of every citizen in Eden Prairie.

“I would request that people in Eden Prairie be vigilant about situations that may occur in a similar manner, and to be there to support our diverse community,” said Shah. “The Indian community will be out there, supporting other communities, who may also be harassed or discriminated against … but also, other communities need to be vigilant when they see evidence of people being harassed.”

For more information on India Association of Minnesota, visit iamn.org/en.

Contact Sean Miner at [email protected]