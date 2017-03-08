Librarian shares her final story time at Penn Lake

As a high school student and Girl Scout, Anne Johnson had no idea her volunteer efforts at her local library were only the beginning.

After a career spanning nearly 50 years, with a variety of jobs and stops at multiple libraries, Johnson has retired. The 65-year-old has been a story time fixture at Bloomington’s Penn Lake Library for more than two decades, but she sang her last song and shared her last story – at least as a full-time librarian in the Hennepin County Library system – last week.

Her final day as a library employee, Feb. 28, fittingly included Penn Lake’s weekly story time. Young children gathered in the library’s meeting room to listen as Johnson used large, illustrated books to share magical stories, led sing-a-longs that often included choreography and pulled out props to keep the attention of youngsters too young to read for themselves.

Libraries provide a community of information and experiences, Johnson said. “Story time reflects that as well.”

The visual stimulation and props provided an occasional distraction to some of the children, but Johnson transitioned from song to story to poem seamlessly. If a young mind started to wander, it wasn’t long before Johnson’s next act renewed the child’s interest in the morning’s proceedings.

Johnson’s journey to Penn Lake began as a Girl Scout volunteer in 1968. She spent 50 hours as a volunteer and enjoyed the work. She parlayed her volunteer experience into a part-time job at the Brooklyn Center library when she was 16, unknowingly launching a career of nearly five decades.

That part-time job carried Johnson through the remainder of her high school years, as well as college at Augsburg College in Minneapolis. Even as a college graduate, Johnson wasn’t prepared for a career in the library system. Her degree was in history, with a minor in library science. As a college graduate, Johnson continued working part-time for the library since she hadn’t settled upon a career path, and about one month before she got married, she went to work full-time at the St. Louis Park library in a clerical position, she explained.

Johnson built upon her experience and education, taking master’s degree classes in Mankato and St. Cloud. She moved to Ridgedale to serve as its principal clerical supervisor in 1990, and it was there that she made the transition to librarian. She had only been at Ridgedale for a few months and had recently given birth to her first child when she was offered a part-time position as a youth services librarian. It was a perfect fit for her at the time, as she gave birth to another daughter while working at Ridgedale. With young children at home, the 28-hour-per-week position was ideal, she said.

When the youth services librarian position opened up at Penn Lake it gave Johnson an opportunity to work close to her Bloomington home. She made the move to Penn Lake in 1995. Johnson has been leading story time presentations for more than 25 years, and estimates she has led more than 2,000 sessions. There have been a few changes in the program during her career, she said. There is a greater emphasis upon the five literary skills: talking, singing, reading, writing and playing. Playing is an important part of story time, she said. “That’s how kids learn.”

Story time often includes tips for parents on how to encourage literacy through activities at home, Johnson noted. “We are much more intentional about that.”

With her husband having retired a few years ago, Johnson is ready to begin a new phase of her life, too. She expects to dedicate more time for traveling in retirement, but hasn’t ruled out working part-time for the library system as a substitute or volunteering for library programs. “It will always be a part of who I am and what I choose to do,” she said.

Jan Gugino arrived at Penn Lake a year after Johnson, working as an adult services librarian. She described Johnson as a shy person who would “come alive” during her story time presentations. “I think Anne was really good at just opening herself up to reading to the kids and singing with the kids,” Gugino said. “She really wanted to ignite that passion for reading.”

Johnson was a familiar face to many families and was often quick with a handful of recommendations based upon a single book that a child would cite as a favorite, according to Gugino. Through her work, Johnson became “a very integral part of this library,” Gugino added.

Many Hennepin County libraries feature story time programs throughout the year. A list of library programs is available online at hclib.org.