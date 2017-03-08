Letter: Skeptical that Sunday liquor will kill mom and pop stores

To the editor:

The Richfield Sun Current Opinion page cartoon (March 2, 2017) was a result of the Minnesota House and Senate passing the MN Sunday Liquor sales bill. Gov. Mark Dayton said that he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

The cartoon depicts a man wearing a tie with “Big Box Store” on it popping a Champagne bottle with the cork striking a man in the head. The man who was struck is wearing a work apron with “Mom & Pop Liquor Store” on it. Behind him is his wife I’m guessing.

I believe that this cartoon was to support that argument that Sunday Liquor sales will kill off all mom & pop liquor stores.

I haven’t been to Wisconsin for some time, but has anyone checked to see if there are still any mom & pop liquors stores left in Wisconsin?

Mike McLean

Richfield