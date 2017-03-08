First podium finish since 2011 for Kennedy wrestler

Senior Noah Keith finishes prep career fifth at state

Kennedy wrestling coach Chuck Vavrosky was named Class AA Coach of the Year after doing his part to help seven wrestlers make the field at the state wrestling tournament.

Senior Noah Keith placed fifth at 170 pounds after narrowly missing the state podium last season going 2-2. This year was different as Keith made it to Saturday by rebounding from a championship quarterfinal loss to top-ranked and eventual state champion Kasson-Mantorville’s Patrick Kennedy (41-2) by a 15-4 major only to pick up a 9-5 decision over Alex Logelin of Waconia. Kennedy senior Noah Keith (170), right, placed fifth in Class AAA on Saturday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Keith started the tournament with a 7-5 comeback decision win over Nick Altermatt’s Wabasso-Red Rock Central.

“(Keith) wrestled well,” Vavrosky said about Keith’s opening win on Friday. “He put a couple things together. He got in on a shot that wasn’t there so the guy sprawled on him so he came back and did what we call a ‘peak-out’ to the side that put him in great position to finish out the shot.”

The loss followed by a win to stay alive in the tournament, Keith climbed his way back into podium contention with a 7-3 decision over Cannon Falls’ Hayden Strain. Kennedy’s Xavier Judge, top, works on a move during his first-round match at 132 pounds on Friday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Tri-City United’s Mason Rutt scored a narrow 4-3 decision in the consolation semifinal round that sent Keith to the fifth place match. Keith picked up his 36th win of the season by injury forfeit after South St. Paul’s Ryan Duffy couldn’t finish his consolation semifinal match.

A take down in the final 10 seconds against Rutt was the narrow margin between third and fifth place at state.

Keith is the first Kennedy wrestler to stand on the state meet podium since Josh Vaughn placed fourth, also at 170 pounds in 2011. For the finish, Keith was named All-State but that wasn’t the only accolades for Kennedy. The team earned a Silver Academic Award for a collective team grade point average of 3.3. Kennedy senior Alchan Robbs (220), left, controls his opening round opponent, Big Lake’s Bryce Murphy during a 6-1 win on Friday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson

Vavrosky was named Class AA State Coach of the Year. He will be honored on April 29 during an awards banquet.

With seven wrestlers at state, Vavrosky had mixed feelings about the performance overall at state. “I thought some of them did very well but also some missed out on an opportunity,” he said, taking away two points from state, one being a learning experience and two being a life lesson to use beyond the mat. Kennedy senior Alchan Robbs points after an opening-round victory during the Class AAA state wrestling tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Senior Alchan Robbs (220) won his opening match over Big Lake’s Bryce Murphy by a 6-1 decision only to lose the next two matches to finish with a 35-8 record as a senior. Eventual runner-up Mankato West’s Zach Jakes (41-1) pinned Robbs in 3:22 before Dawson-Boyd’s Cole Bungarden eliminated Robbs by a 5-3 decision in the consolation quarterfinal.

Senior Richard Juberian (285) earned the praise of Vavrosky for the improvement he’s made during his prep career to make it to the state tournament. He had a tough opening draw against eventual third place winner, Hutchinson’s Chandler Kurth (45-2) with a second-round pin.

Juberian was relegated to the consolation bracket where he came up short in a 5-3 decision to the fifth-place winner, Ben Kemp of Henry Sibley to finish with a 26-16. Kennedy senior heavyweight Richard Juberian, top, tries to gain control during his first round match against Hutchinsons Chandler Kurth on Friday. Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson

A strength during the team dual season was Kennedy’s upper weights that included senior Erick Cruz Lopez at 195 pounds. Cruz Lopez finished with a 29-12 record including a 10-4 loss to Wabasso-Red Rock Central’s Devan Liebl in the first round. Liebl lost in the quarterfinal to eliminated Cruz Lopez from competition.

Junior Xavier Judge (132) lost his opening match to Jordan Winter of Sauk Centre-Melose 7-0 and Winter lost his quarterfinal to also eliminate the Eagles wrestler from state, ending his season with a 29-12 record.

Before sections, Vavrosky worked with Judge to become more physical on the mat and the result helped him land in the state meet.

“Before sections I told him to get in on that single (leg) and he did that and now he needs to do that every match and he’s got to learn to be physical with people because they gain an edge,” he said about Judge who has one more year to make a return bid to St. Paul.

Sophomore Allen Everson (113) was pined in the opening round of his match against Kasson-Mantorville’s Jared Johnson who ended up fourth.

Freshman Kole Krause had an impressive opening match, pinning his 106-pound opponent, Sauk Centre-Melrose’s Antonio Ortiz in the third period (5:15). He lost the next two matches by one point each to end his state tournament before he had a chance to wrestle for a spot on the podium.

Foley’s Nate Garceau scored a 7-5 win over Krause in the championship quarterfinals followed by a 5-4 loss to South St. Paul’s Camron Wigand in the consolation second round. Garceau placed sixth.

Looking ahead to next season, Vavorsky said the key for Kennedy remaining competitive in duals will be to final strong wrestlers at the upper and lower weights while the middle of the lineup should return in tact. Kennedy will have six open weight classed heading into the 2017-18 season.

Tuesday, March 7, marked the start of the grecco or freestyle portion of the season which serves as an opportunity for wrestlers to gain experience away from the high school program, a key, Vavrosky said, in the progression of his wrestlers over the last 37 years.

“I’ve had 26 state champions and all of them were also freestyle wrestlers,” Vavrosky said who started wrestling year-round in fifth grade and wants to include more wrestlers around that age in the wrestling program in Bloomington. “I knew that was my ticket (to success) and we know you have to show up more than November through March in order to get it done.”

