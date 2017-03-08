Edina’s hopes die in goalie’s glove

Hornets fall to Trojans 3-1 in sectionals

Edina’s hopes for a State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament berth died in the glove of Wayzata goalie Reid Waszczenko March 1 at Mariucci Arena.

Waszczenko stopped everything in sight was the third-seeded Trojans upset the top-seeded Hornets 3-1. An empty-net goal at the end iced the victory for Wayzata, the defending state Class AA champion. Edina sophomore captain Ben Brinkman (17) chases a loose puck along with Wayzata forward Joel Matthews (4) during the Section 6AA hockey championship game March 1 at Mariucci Arena. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“We missed opportunities early to put goals on the board,” said Edina head coach Curt Giles. “And we didn’t get people to the net. Give the Wayzata goaltender credit. He made a lot of big saves.”

Waszczenko’s glove was magic during the game. His stick was quick and he didn’t hesitate to dive in covering rebounds in front of the cage.

Edina goalie Garrett Mackay also had a good night, stopping 22 of 24 Trojan shots.

Junior forward Griffin Ness scored for the Trojans just 30 seconds into the first period.

After Edina’s Ben Brinkman scored on Sam Walker’s assist in the second period, Wayzata captain Tyler Stevens scored the eventual game-winner in the third period. With one second remaining in the third period, Ness fired the puck into an empty net for his second score of the night.

“I was very happy with the way we came out tonight,” said Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary after the game. “Edina is a great team, and they had beaten us three times this season – 1-0, 3-1 and 4-1. The kids believed we were going to play well tonight, and our goalie was phenomenal. We went into the playoffs old-school … everybody is 0-0 now.”

To reach the section finals, Wayzata scored back-to-back 4-0 wins over Armstrong/Cooper and Cretin-Derham Hall. Edina had cruised to its final berths by beating Hopkins 8-0 and St. Louis Park 7-1.

There’s an old saying in hockey that “it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season.”

It might be even harder to beat a team four times, especially when that team is the defending state champion.

“We have a lot of respect for Edina,” said O’Leary. “We needed to play our best game.”

“Their defense didn’t give us a lot of opportunities,” said Giles. “We had a good season, and we beat a lot of good hockey teams, The biggest thing for us is that we had great chemistry in the locker room. The coaches can’t be in there with the players all the time. Our captains [Brinkman, Walker and Luke Johnson] are exceptional leaders, and we had leadership from all of our seniors.”

Brinkman, a sophomore, and Walker, a junior, are eligible to come back next season, along with the goalie, Mackay, who started in all but one game this season.

